Having a double mastectomy for early-stage breast cancer is not linked to a lower risk of death than breast-conserving therapy plus radiation, but still there is an increase in the number of women undergoing the procedure. These are the findings of a new study published in JAMA.

This is not the first study to question the benefits of a double mastectomy, or bilateral mastectomy – the removal of both breasts – for breast cancer patients. Earlier this year, Medical News Today reported on a study published in JAMA Surgery claiming the procedure is unnecessary for the majority of women.

The researchers of this latest study, including Dr. Alison W. Kurian of the Stanford University School of Medicine, CA, note that previous research has shown that patients with early-stage breast cancer have similar survival rates whether treated with a combination of breast-conserving therapy and radiation or a mastectomy.

However, they point out that other studies have indicated the number of breast cancer patients undergoing a mastectomy, particularly a double mastectomy, is increasing.

For their study, Dr. Kurian and colleagues wanted to better determine the rate of breast cancer patients undergoing a double mastectomy and further investigate whether the procedure has benefits over other treatments.

“Because bilateral mastectomy is an elective procedure for unilateral breast cancer (cancer in one breast) and may have detrimental effects in terms of complications and associated costs as well as body image and sexual function, a better understanding of its use and outcomes is crucial to improving cancer care,” say the researchers.