In the first study to assess sex differences in sensitivities to THC, the key ingredient in cannabis, researchers have found that smoking the concentrated marijuana of today may be riskier for women – thanks to the hormone estrogen.

The new study, conducted in rats, details how the hormone estrogen makes females more susceptible to effects of THC in marijuana.

The researchers, led by Prof. Rebecca Craft of Washington State University, publish their National Institute on Drug Abuse-funded study in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

Previous studies have shown that women are more prone to cannabis abuse and dependence than men. In women, cannabis withdrawal symptoms of irritability, sleep disruption and decreased food intake was shown to be more severe, and women also have a higher likelihood of relapsing when quitting the drug.

However, despite these differences in how marijuana affects males and females, most tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) tolerance studies have been conducted on males, due to their more stable hormones.

Prof. Craft says that in 1993, the National Institutes of Health issued a recommendation to include more women in studies – or to give good reasons as to why not to. Still, many scientists have avoided working with the hormone swings that come with the female biology.

But Prof. Craft has been studying drug sensitivities in females for quite some time, and in this latest study conducted in rats, she and her team “routinely manipulate hormones and follow females across their cycles to see if their drug sensitivities change along with their hormones. And they do… very frequently,” she says.