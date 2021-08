In the first study to assess sex differences in sensitivities to THC, the key ingredient in cannabis, researchers have found that smoking the concentrated marijuana of today may be riskier for women – thanks to the hormone estrogen. Share on Pinterest The new study, conducted in rats, details how the hormone estrogen makes females more susceptible to effects of THC in marijuana. The researchers, led by Prof. Rebecca Craft of Washington State University, publish their National Institute on Drug Abuse-funded study in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence. Previous studies have shown that women are more prone to cannabis abuse and dependence than men. In women, cannabis withdrawal symptoms of irritability, sleep disruption and decreased food intake was shown to be more severe, and women also have a higher likelihood of relapsing when quitting the drug. However, despite these differences in how marijuana affects males and females, most tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) tolerance studies have been conducted on males, due to their more stable hormones. Prof. Craft says that in 1993, the National Institutes of Health issued a recommendation to include more women in studies – or to give good reasons as to why not to. Still, many scientists have avoided working with the hormone swings that come with the female biology. But Prof. Craft has been studying drug sensitivities in females for quite some time, and in this latest study conducted in rats, she and her team “routinely manipulate hormones and follow females across their cycles to see if their drug sensitivities change along with their hormones. And they do… very frequently,” she says.

Females developed significantly more tolerance to THC The researchers focused on the pain-relieving effects of THC in both male and female rats and found that, after 10 days of treatment, females showed significantly greater tolerance to THC than the males. Tolerance occurs when the subject’s body gets used to THC so that larger and larger doses are needed to produce the same effects experienced with the first dose. Because the researchers knew that females were more sensitive to THC, they adjusted their doses so they were 30% lower than those of the males. Still, the females developed more tolerance. “What we’re finding with THC is that you get a very clear spike in drug sensitivity right when the females are ovulating,” says Prof. Craft, “right when their estrogen levels have peaked and are coming down.” Because the females develop tolerance to THC more quickly, they have increased vulnerability to negative side effects such as anxiety, paranoia and addiction. She adds that the dose they used “is the lowest dose anyone has ever used to induce tolerance.” Another finding from their study is that a low dose of THC did not disrupt the reproductive cycles of the female rats, which is a subject that has long been under debate and that needs more study.