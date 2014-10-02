More than 5 million people in the US have Alzheimer’s disease – a major cause of cognitive decline – and this number is expected to almost triple to 16 million by 2050. With figures like these, the race is on to find a cure for the disease. In a new study, a researcher describes a novel, personalized treatment program that he claims has reversed cognitive decline in a small number of patients with memory loss.

Dale E. Bredesen, of the Buck Institute Research on Aging in Novato, CA, and the University of California-Los Angeles, published his findings in the journal Aging.

In the US, Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death – killing more people every year than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

In a recent spotlight feature discussing whether we are close to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s, Heather Snyder, director of medical and scientific operations at the Alzheimer’s Association, told Medical News Today that Alzheimer’s is the only cause of death in the top 10 that we do not have a way to prevent, stop or slow its progression.

Bredesen supports this claim, adding: “In the past decade alone, hundreds of clinical trials have been conducted for Alzheimer’s at an aggregate cost of over a billion dollars, without success.”

He notes that combination therapies for other chronic illnesses, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), have improved outcomes. However, he says such therapies have not been explored in the case of Alzheimer’s, despite there being evidence that the disease may be caused by an array of molecular interactions.

“That suggested that a broader-based therapeutics approach, rather than a single drug that aims at a single target, may be feasible and potentially more effective for the treatment of cognitive decline due to Alzheimer’s,” Bredesen says.