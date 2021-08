More than 5 million people in the US have Alzheimer’s disease – a major cause of cognitive decline – and this number is expected to almost triple to 16 million by 2050. With figures like these, the race is on to find a cure for the disease. In a new study, a researcher describes a novel, personalized treatment program that he claims has reversed cognitive decline in a small number of patients with memory loss. Share on Pinterest A researcher claims that personalized treatment programs – which involve diet and lifestyle changes – reversed cognitive decline in patients with memory loss. Dale E. Bredesen, of the Buck Institute Research on Aging in Novato, CA, and the University of California-Los Angeles, published his findings in the journal Aging. In the US, Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death – killing more people every year than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. In a recent spotlight feature discussing whether we are close to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s, Heather Snyder, director of medical and scientific operations at the Alzheimer’s Association, told Medical News Today that Alzheimer’s is the only cause of death in the top 10 that we do not have a way to prevent, stop or slow its progression. Bredesen supports this claim, adding: “In the past decade alone, hundreds of clinical trials have been conducted for Alzheimer’s at an aggregate cost of over a billion dollars, without success.” He notes that combination therapies for other chronic illnesses, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), have improved outcomes. However, he says such therapies have not been explored in the case of Alzheimer’s, despite there being evidence that the disease may be caused by an array of molecular interactions. “That suggested that a broader-based therapeutics approach, rather than a single drug that aims at a single target, may be feasible and potentially more effective for the treatment of cognitive decline due to Alzheimer’s,” Bredesen says.

Challenging the traditional theory behind Alzheimer’s In previous research, Bredesen has strived to better determine the underlying mechanisms of Alzheimer’s. Past studies have indicated that the disease is caused by sticky plaques in the brain formed by an accumulation of a protein called beta-amyloid in the brain. It is believed these plaques damage and destroy nerve cells, which leads to memory loss. But Bredesen’s research challenges this theory. He believes that the beta-amyloid protein is part of a bigger set of molecules that contribute to normal brain function, and that an increase in the protein disturbs nerve cell signaling and the balance between the brain’s ability to make or break memories, leading to memory loss. As such, rather than targeting a single mechanism thought to contribute to Alzheimer’s, he wanted to look at how a combination of therapies worked. “Based on the hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease results from an imbalance in an extensive plasticity network, the therapy should address as many of the network components as possible, with the idea that a combination may create an effect that is more than the sum of the effects of many monotherapeutics,” he explains.

Patients with memory loss followed personalized treatment program To test his theory, Bredesen enrolled 10 participants to his study. All patients had either Alzheimer’s-related memory loss, amnestic mild cognitive impairment or subjective cognitive impairment. The plasticity of each patient’s brain – changes in neural pathways and synapses – was analyzed to determine the influence, and each patient underwent a personalized, comprehensive treatment program based on the results. Fast facts about Alzheimer’s in the US In the US, someone develops Alzheimer’s every 67 seconds

1 in 3 people over the age of 65 die from Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia

Of the 5.2 million people with Alzheimer’s, 3.2 million are women. Learn more about Alzheimer’s Bredesen discusses one patient as an example – a 67-year-old woman who had experienced 2 years of progressive memory loss. When reading a book, she would forget what she had read by the time she reached the bottom of the page and would need to start again. She also confused the names of her pets, could not remember numbers and would forget where the light switches were in her home. Because her job involved traveling around the world and preparing analytical reports, she considered quitting. This patient’s therapeutic program included, but was not limited to: Cutting out all simple carbohydrates from her diet, leading to a 20-pound weight loss

Reducing consumption of gluten and processed foods, and increasing consumption of vegetables, fruits and non-farmed fish

Fasting for at least 12 hours between dinner and breakfast, and for at least 3 hours between dinner and bedtime

Taking up yoga to reduce job-related stress, and meditating for 20 minutes each day

Exercising for at least 30 minutes a day, 4-6 days a week

Taking melatonin each night (used to ease insomnia), and increasing sleep from 4-5 hours a night to 7-8 hours

Taking methylcobalamin (a form of vitamin B), vitamin D3, fish oil and CoQ10 supplements each day

Increasing oral hygiene through use of an electric flosser and electric toothbrush, and

Reinstating previously discontinued hormone therapy.