A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that life expectancy in the US is at an all-time high. Share on Pinterest Life expectancy at birth among the US population increased by 0.1 years in 2011-12, from 78.7 years to 78.8 years, with women continuing to have a longer life expectancy than men. Life expectancy at birth among the US population – defined as “the average number of years that a group of infants would live if the group was to experience throughout life the age-specific death rates present in the year of birth” – increased from 78.7 years in 2011 to 78.8 years in 2012. This is the longest life expectancy ever recorded. The report authors, from the National Center for Health Statistics, Division of Vital Statistics at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), say this increase can be attributed to a reduction in many major causes of death, such as cancer, heart disease and stroke. To reach their findings, the authors compared final mortality data on deaths and death rates from 2012 with that of 2011. As well as overall life expectancy estimates, the authors investigated age-adjusted death rates by ethnicity and sex, the 10 leading causes of death and the 10 leading causes of infant death.

Women’s life expectancy continues to be higher than men’s Although life expectancy has increased over the total US population, women are still expected to live longer than men. The report reveals that in 2012, the life expectancy for females stood at 81.2 years, while the life expectancy for men was 76.4 years. This difference of 4.8 years is the same as reported in 2011. At the age of 65 years, life expectancy for the total population also saw an increase, from 19.2 years in 2011 to 19.3 years in 2012. Again, women aged 65 had a longer life expectancy than men of the same age, at 20.5 years in 2011 and 17.9 years in 2012. The authors say the life expectancy difference between men and women aged 65 increased by 0.1 years in 2011-12, from 2.5 years to 2.6 years. On analyzing the age-adjusted death rate for the entire non-Hispanic US population, the authors found that it had fallen by 1.2%, from 759.2 per 100,000 people in 2011 to 749.8 per 100,000 in 2012. The age-adjusted death rate declined by 1.2% in 2011-12 for non-Hispanic white males, while non-Hispanic black males saw a 1.1% reduction. Non-Hispanic white females also had a 1.1% decline in age-adjusted death rate, while non-Hispanic black females saw the largest reduction, at 2.3%.