Noise-induced hearing loss is associated with damaged synapses that connect the nerves and hair cells in the cochlea – a part of the inner ear. But a new mouse study suggests noise-induced hearing loss can be prevented with a simple chemical compound that protects the nerves that stimulate the cochlea.

Share on Pinterest Researchers from the new study say their findings could help prevent or even restore noise-induced hearing loss.

The researchers, from Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, NY, report their findings in the journal Cell Metabolism.

They explain that the cochlea transmits sound messages through nerves to the spiral ganglion, which, in turn, passes those messages to the brain. When an individual is exposed to loud noises, the synapses connecting the cochlear nerves and hair cells become damaged, resulting in hearing loss.

Dr. Kevin Brown, lead author and associate professor at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine (he conducted the research while at Weill Cornell), says that one of the “major limitations in managing disorders of the inner ear, including hearing loss, is there are a very limited number of treatment options.”

To explore potential treatments, he and his team used the chemical nicotinamide riboside (NR) – a precursor to vitamin B3 – on mice before or after exposing them to loud noises.

From this, the researchers observed that NR successfully prevented damage to the synaptic connections in the mice, preventing both long- and short-term hearing loss.

Additionally, the team found that NR was equally effective when given both before or after the mice were exposed to the noise.