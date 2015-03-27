News this week has been chock-full of headlines covering Angelina Jolie’s decision to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed due to her increased risk of ovarian and breast cancer with the BRCA1 gene mutation. Scientists have now found a gene mutation that similarly increases the risk of acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Leukemia is a cancer of the white blood cells. Acute leukemia means that the condition progresses rapidly and aggressively and requires immediate treatment.

The study, conducted by the University of Colorado Cancer Centre, pinpoints a newly discovered heritable genetic cause of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), specifically a mutation of the gene ETV6.

The mutation of the BRCA gene marks people, most famously Angelina Jolie, with an increased risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers. The identification of the mutation of the ETV6 gene may allow doctors to predict the development of ALL in people, in the same way.

Insight of the ETV6 mutation may help doctors to increase monitoring and to develop strategies to prevent the disease. There are around 30,000 cases of ALL diagnosed in the US each year, with a majority of cases in children aged 2-5.

“These people are born with a broken gene and it sets them up for leukemia,” says Dr. Chris Porter, investigator at the CU Cancer Center and associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the CU School of Medicine.

Porter indicates that the finding began with a family that had an abnormally high rate of ALL. They all had similar traits of big red blood cells, low platelet counts and a tendency to bleed.

The fact that the family had abnormal blood dynamics and predisposition implied a common genetic denominator. The scientist’s task was to investigate exactly what, in the family’s genes, produced the blood problems.

The investigators performed “whole exome sequencing” of the family members that were predisposed to ALL to take a snapshot of each protein-producing gene in their chromosomes.