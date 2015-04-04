A courageous girl from the UK who raised awareness of a rare genetic disorder that causes premature aging – progeria – has died aged 17.

Progeria, or Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS), affects around 1 in 4-8 million newborns worldwide. There are approximately 200-250 children living with the condition across the globe at any one time.

Progeria, or Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS), affects around 1 in 4-8 million newborns worldwide. There are approximately 200-250 children living with the condition across the globe at any one time.

Progeria is caused by an abnormal protein in the LMNA gene, called progerin, which interferes with the production of lamin A – a protein that stabilizes a cell’s nucleus. This disruption causes children with progeria to age up to 10 times faster than normal.

On Thursday evening, it was announced that 17-year-old progeria sufferer Hayley Okines – from Medical News Today‘s hometown Bexhill in East Sussex, England – had passed away.

Hayley’s mother, Kerry Okines, posted the sad news on Facebook: “My baby girl has gone somewhere better. She took her last breath in my arms at 9.39 pm.”

Hayley – who BBC News say had the “body of a 104-year-old” – was being treated in the hospital for pneumonia, but she returned home shortly before she died. “She came home for an hour and she saw her puppies, little brother Louie and her sister Ruby,” Hayley’s father, Mark Okines, told BBC News on Friday.

“I think she wanted to come home to say goodbye to everybody,” he continued. “I think she knew that yesterday was going to be the time.”