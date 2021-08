Scans of activity in the brains of infants as young as 1 year of age have given a neural picture of those children who will develop along the autism spectrum with poor language abilities compared with those who will develop good levels of communication.

Share on Pinterest Why do some children in the spectrum of autism disorder develop greater difficulties with language than others?

Discovering the neural basis of why some children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) get better and develop good language and conversation abilities, and others do not, has been a research mystery of “utmost importance.”

And the new findings, achieved through functional MRI (fMRI) brain imaging, open up new avenues for the causes and treatment of autism, say the researchers publishing in the journal Neuron.

The functional neuroimaging findings amount to a “discovery” on early language development in autism, say the authors in the research paper.

Language is an area of variation in the children that is “one of the theoretically and clinically most important,” write the authors – and prior to their work, neurobiological explanations were “lacking” for why toddlers and young children with ASD go along such different clinical courses.

Talking to Medical News Today, coauthor Eric Courchesne, PhD, when asked how this finding was powerful, reiterated the paper: “First and foremost, the central and immediate power of this study and finding is discovery of the neural developmental reason for good and poor language and clinical outcome in autism.

“This is a major finding because this has been a complete mystery before this study.”

Dr Courchesne – a director at the autism center of excellence in La Jolla, CA, part of the UC San Diego School of Medicine – described how this study could prove to be one of the leading examples of many that go on to utilize the “power of brain imaging in autism.”

First author Michael Lombardo, PhD – of the University of Cyprus, and honorary senior researcher for the autism research center of the psychiatry department of the University of Cambridge – adds:

“Our study is important because it’s one of the first large-scale studies to identify very early neural precursors that help to differentiate later emerging and clinically relevant heterogeneity in early language development in ASD toddlers.”

Co-author Karen Pierce, PhD, also introduces the potential clinical relevance of this line of research for families:

“One of the first things parents of a toddler with ASD want to know is what lies ahead for their child. These findings open insight into the first steps that lead to different clinical and treatment outcomes.”

Dr. Pierce, associate professor in neuroscience and also a director at the UC San Diego autism center, adds that, in the future, “one can imagine clinical evaluation and treatment planning incorporating multiple accurate behavioral and medical prognostic assessments.” She concludes:

“That would be a huge practical benefit for families.”