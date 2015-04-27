Researchers have long known that patients with hepatitis C are at increased risk of liver cancer. But a new study recently presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver’s 50th International Liver Congress in Vienna, Austria, finds hepatitis C may also raise the risk of developing other cancers.

The researchers calculated that patients with HCV were 2.5 times more likely than non-HCV patients to be diagnosed with cancer, including liver cancer, and at two times higher risk of cancer when liver cancer was excluded.

Hepatitis C is a condition characterized by inflammation of the liver, resulting from infection with the hepatitis C virus (HCV). It is estimated that in the US, around 3.2 million people have chronic HCV, although 70-80% of these are unaware they are infected as the condition may not present any symptoms.

Hepatitis C is primarily spread through contact with the blood of an infected person. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most people become infected with HCV by sharing needles or other drug-injecting equipment.

Though less common, HCV can also be spread through having sexual contact with an infected person, sharing personal care items – such as toothbrushes and razors – that may have come into contact with the blood of an infected individual, or being born to a mother with hepatitis C.

It is well established that infection with HCV can increase a person’s risk of liver cancer. The CDC state that 1-5 in every 100 people with HCV die from liver cirrhosis (scarring of the liver tissue) or liver cancer.

But how does hepatitis C affect an individual’s risk of developing other cancers? Dr. Lisa Nyberg and colleagues from Kaiser Permanente Southern California (KPSC) set out to investigate.