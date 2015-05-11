The brain chemical dopamine – already known to be important for thinking, memory, movement and reward – may also play a key role in maintaining chronic pain, says a new study published in The Journal of Neuroscience.

In people with chronic pain, their nerve cells continue to send pain signals to the brain – even in the absence of injury.

Researchers from the University of Texas (UT) at Dallas and others traced the path of pain signals between the brain and spinal cord in mice and found removing a group of dopamine-containing cells selectively reduced chronic pain.

Senior author Ted Price, associate professor in behavioral and brain sciences at UT Dallas, says the study reveals a new role for dopamine in helping maintain chronic pain states, and suggests:

“This may open up new opportunities to target medicines that could reverse chronic pain.”

In acute pain, when we suffer an injury, pain signals travel like electricity from the site of the injury to the spinal cord, which passes them on in the form of other chemical or electrical pulses that in turn are relayed to brain cells that distribute them throughout the brain.

In people with chronic pain, their nerve cells continue to send pain signals to the brain – even in the absence of injury – but the causes of this are not known.

The brain has several pain centers, and evidence suggests chronic pain alters how they are activated.