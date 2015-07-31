Behavioral training such as mindfulness meditation may be effective at enhancing self-control toward quitting smoking – even for people who have no desire to give up, say experts.

The review of addiction research, published in the journal Trends in Cognitive Sciences, says a smoker’s intention to quit smoking is not always needed to reduce cigarette cravings.

A will to stop, however, is often seen as a requirement for enrolling into smoking cessation treatment programs.

“Early evidence suggests that exercises aimed at increasing self-control, such as mindfulness meditation, can decrease the unconscious influences that motivate a person to smoke,” say the experts, including senior study author Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the US National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Recent brain scanning studies have shown that smokers have less activity in areas associated with self-control. Could targeting these neurobiological circuits be a way to treat addiction?

“We are interested in trying to probe how repeated use of drugs ultimately influences our ability to control our desires,” says Dr. Volkow.

“We are starting to work through how drugs affect areas of the brain that normally enable us to self-regulate,” she adds, “to create goals and to be able to achieve them, and how those changes influence the behavior of the person addicted.”