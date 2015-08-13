A new study has revealed how cases of chickenpox – the bane of many parents – have continued to decline in the US due to increasing vaccination coverage.

The chickenpox vaccine has proved to be effective in both children and adolescents.

The highly contagious infection, also known as Varicella, has often been a common worry for parents as children are highly susceptible to the contagious disease.

It is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes the development of shingles in adults.

Before the introduction of the vaccine in 1995, an estimated 4 million cases of chickenpox were recorded every year. The majority of these were children, with approximately 90% of cases occurring before the age of 15.

The airborne disease can be spread easily by sneezing and coughing and, if left untreated, can prove to be life-threatening to the patient.

Prior to the vaccine, the disease was widespread with numerous outbreaks occurring around the country, with schools often the highest area of risk due to the close proximity children share.

At this time, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated 10,600 people were hospitalized every year, with 100-150 fatal cases recorded.

The severity of the disease increases in adulthood, hence, the “pox party” was created – where children were deliberately infected with chickenpox with the belief it would provide immunity against the disease later.

“Pox parties” are now uncommon since the vaccine was introduced. At first, fatal cases of chickenpox did decline, but it was found outbreaks were still occurring even in high vaccination coverage areas.

A second dose of the varicella vaccine was recommended in 2006 and added to routine vaccination programs in response. The first dose is typically given to infants aged 12-15 months of age, followed by a second dose to children aged 4-6 years old.