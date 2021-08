If you are trying to cut down on your six cups of coffee a day, think again. Research published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry indicates that caffeine’s neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties may lower the risk of developing multiple sclerosis. Share on Pinterest Enjoy that coffee: it may be good for you. The National Institute of Neurological Diseases and Stroke (NINDS) describes multiple sclerosis (MS) as “an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system,” symptoms of which can range from fairly benign to devastating. MS disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body. Coffee contains over 1,000 biologically active compounds, including the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant, caffeine. Caffeine’s neuroprotective properties can suppress the production of chemicals involved in the inflammatory response. Previous studies have associated a high coffee intake with lower rates of cardiovascular disease (CVD), stroke and type 2 diabetes. In animal models of Alzheimer’s disease, caffeine has helped to protect against blood-brain barrier leakage. Two representative population studies provided data for the current research. Dr. Anna Hedström, of the Institute of Environmental Medicine, Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, and colleagues compared 1,620 Swedish adults with MS with 2,788 healthy subjects, matched for age and sex. In the US, teams from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD, the University of California-Berkeley and the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research in Oakland, CA, compared 1,159 people with MS with 1,172 healthy participants.

Six cups a day linked to 31% lower risk of MS In both studies, participants provided information about their coffee drinking. The Swedish participants quantified their usual daily intake in cups at different ages, from 15-19 years until they were 40 years and over. In the US study, participants gave information about their maximum daily consumption. Those who drank one or more cups also recalled at what age they started drinking coffee regularly. Fast facts about MS Around 400,000 people live with MS in the US

There are approximately 10,000 new diagnoses each year

MS mostly affects white people, and women are more prone than men. Learn more about MS The researchers then estimated coffee consumption at and before the onset of symptoms in those with MS, and they compared the results with those of the healthy groups. There was a consistently higher risk of MS among those who drank fewer cups of coffee every day in both studies, even after adjusting for factors such as smoking and weight during adolescence. In the Swedish study, coffee consumption correlated with a lower risk of MS both at the onset of symptoms and 5-10 years beforehand. Those who consumed over six cups (900 ml+) daily had a 28-30% lower risk. The US study revealed a 26-31% reduction in risk among those who drank above 948 ml daily at least 5 years before and at the start of symptoms, compared with those who never drank coffee. Findings indicate that the more coffee people consume, the lower their risk of MS. The authors caution that a causative link cannot be confirmed, since this was an observational study.