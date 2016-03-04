If you are trying to cut down on your six cups of coffee a day, think again. Research published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry indicates that caffeine’s neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties may lower the risk of developing multiple sclerosis.

The National Institute of Neurological Diseases and Stroke (NINDS) describes multiple sclerosis (MS) as “an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system,” symptoms of which can range from fairly benign to devastating. MS disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body.

Coffee contains over 1,000 biologically active compounds, including the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant, caffeine. Caffeine’s neuroprotective properties can suppress the production of chemicals involved in the inflammatory response.

Previous studies have associated a high coffee intake with lower rates of cardiovascular disease (CVD), stroke and type 2 diabetes. In animal models of Alzheimer’s disease, caffeine has helped to protect against blood-brain barrier leakage.

Two representative population studies provided data for the current research.

Dr. Anna Hedström, of the Institute of Environmental Medicine, Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, and colleagues compared 1,620 Swedish adults with MS with 2,788 healthy subjects, matched for age and sex.

In the US, teams from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD, the University of California-Berkeley and the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research in Oakland, CA, compared 1,159 people with MS with 1,172 healthy participants.