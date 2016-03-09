A woman’s level of physical activity does not affect the density of her breasts, according to research presented at 10th European Breast Cancer Conference. Share on Pinterest Exercise may not contribute to breast density, but physical activity can still reduce the risk of breast cancer. Breast density has been widely considered a strong risk factor for breast cancer, with statistics suggesting a four to six times higher likelihood of the disease in breasts over 75% mammographic density, compared with those with a density lower than 25%. Not only does dense breast tissue make it harder for a mammogram to pick up small tumors, but dense breasts themselves have been associated with a higher chance of cellular abnormality. However, recent studies have indicated that dense breasts may not necessarily imply a higher risk of breast cancer and have proposed using alternative criteria when recommending additional screening.

Exercise as a modifiable risk factor Physical activity is considered a significant modifiable factor in breast cancer risk, and since exercise reduces fatty tissue and BMI, it has been thought to increase breast density. However, studies into the relationship between physical activity and breast density have been inconclusive. A team led by Shadi Azam, of the University of Southern Denmark in Esbjerg, analyzed the physical activity of 5,703 pre- and post-menopausal participants in the Danish prospective Diet, Cancer and Health (DCH) study. All the women underwent breast screening from 1991-2001. The researchers collected data on hours spent in physical activity relating to leisure time, transportation and work. They categorized the number of hours as none, up to 2, 2-4, and more than 4 hours per week. They classified work-related activities as sedentary, standing, manual and heavy manual work. The women underwent screening at one hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark, and results were checked independently by two radiologists. Breast density was categorized into fatty tissue, which is the least dense, and mixed/dense. To validate the results, the team used the Breast Imaging and Data System (BI-RADS) assessment tool, designed to standardize reporting and calculate a patient’s risk of developing breast cancer.