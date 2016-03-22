Regulators in the US have moved to ban most powdered gloves because they pose a health risk to health professionals and patients, and new or updated labeling would not be enough to reduce the risk.

Share on Pinterest The FDA are proposing to ban powdered surgeon’s gloves, powdered patient examination gloves and absorbable powder for lubricating surgeon’s gloves.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) note in their announcement this week that:

“The proposed ban applies to powdered surgeon’s gloves, powdered patient examination gloves and absorbable powder for lubricating a surgeon’s glove.”

Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, director for Devices and Radiological Health at the FDA, says the purpose of the ban is to protect patients and health professionals from risks they may not even be aware of.

The FDA say they considered all the available evidence before proposing the ban. They reviewed all the available scientific literature and comments they received following a Federal Register Notice they posted in February 2011.

Powder in the form of cornstarch is sometimes added to gloves to make them easier for doctors, nurses and other health care professionals to put on and take off. But, note the FDA, there are several reasons why powdered gloves pose health risks.

One reason is that in natural rubber latex gloves, the aerosolized glove powder can carry proteins that can lead to respiratory allergic reactions. This is not the case, though, with synthetic (non-rubber) powdered gloves.