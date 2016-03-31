A new genetic study suggests varying mutations in the NF1 gene may determine which particular disease symptoms arise in the cancer syndrome neurofibromatosis type 1. The finding opens the door to discovering ways to help doctors decide the best treatment for patients born with the disease.

The study investigates mutations that may raise the risk for optic gliomas, one of the most common brain tumors to arise in children with NF1.

The study, from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO, is published in the journal Human Molecular Genetics.

Children born with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) usually develop brain and nerve tumors, in addition to other medical problems, including skin and bone defects, autism and epilepsy.

NF1 is among the world’s most common genetic disorders, occurring in about 1 of every 3,000 births. Although it is caused by a mutation in the gene that bears its name, the symptoms that arise vary widely, making it difficult to determine the best course of treatment.

There are thousands of different mutations that can affect the function of the NF1 gene. By investigating the effect of a particular mutation in mice, the new study suggests specific mutations may give rise to specific clinical features.

The finding brings closer the day when doctors will be able to predict which specific NF1 symptoms are likely to arise in their patients by identifying particular mutations in their NF1 genes.

It suggests it may be possible to use mice genetically engineered with patient-specific NF1 gene mutations to predict which mutations are linked to which symptoms of the disease.

Senior author David H. Gutmann, a professor of neurology, says:

“These early-phase findings bring us one step closer to being able to individually tailor how we monitor and treat people with NF1.”