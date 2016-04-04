Tissue engineering of skin has come a long way in recent years, but it is struggling to progress from growing simple 2D sheets of tissue cells to regenerating a functioning, complex 3D organ complete with hair follicles, glands and connections to other organ systems.

Share on Pinterest The researchers made induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells from mouse gum cells, and used them to grow complex skin tissue – complete with hair follicles and sebaceous glands – that functioned like normal tissue.

Image credit: RIKEN/Tsuji et al.

Now, a new study – by researchers in Japan and published in the journal Science Advances – appears to have made a significant step forward in skin bioengineering and regenerative medicine.

The skin is a complex organ that fulfills a number of functions. It is waterproof, provides cushioning, protects deeper tissues, excretes waste and regulates heat. For this to happen, a number of systems have to operate together within a complex 3D tissue architecture.

Study leader Dr. Takashi Tsuji, who heads an organ regeneration lab at the RIKEN Center for Developmental Biology (CDB) in Kobe, says:

“Up until now, artificial skin development has been hampered by the fact that the skin lacked the important organs, such as hair follicles and exocrine glands, which allow the skin to play its important role in regulation.”

In their paper, the researchers describe how they made stem cells from mouse gum cells and used them to grow complex skin tissue – complete with hair follicles and sebaceous glands – in the lab.

Sebaceous glands secrete oily substances that help to keep the skin soft, smooth and waterproof. Together with hair follicles they form an important part of the “integumentary organ system” – the layer of complex tissue between the outer and inner skin.

In fully functioning skin, the integumentary system connects with other organ systems, such as nerves and muscle fibers.

The researchers implanted their 3D stem-cell generated skin tissues into living mice and showed that they formed these connections.

They believe their study is a significant step toward creating functional skin transplants for burn victims and other patients who require new skin.