Obesity is a major problem in the US today. With more than one third of the adult population categorized as obese, health care officials are searching for ways to reduce this public health issue. A new study suggests that oxytocin nasal spray could be a solution, after researchers found it may work by improving self-control.

The researchers – led by Franziska Plessow, PhD, from Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston – presented their findings last weekend at the Endocrine Society’s 98th annual meeting.

Oxytocin is a hormone produced in the brain that is then transported to the pituitary gland. It is often referred to as the “love hormone” for its role in sex, birth and breastfeeding.

It is also important for controlling food intake and weight.

A synthetic form of oxytocin is available in the US as an intravenous or injectable drug – called Pitocin – to induce labor.

Although oxytocin nasal spray is approved in Europe, it is not currently approved in the US outside of clinical trials.

Last year, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital announced that the nasal spray encouraged participants in a test meal to reduce caloric and fat intake without affecting appetite, but the team was not able to determine how the spray had this effect.