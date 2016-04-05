Many physicians are still not following safety guidelines when prescribing fentanyl patches, according to research published in the CMAJ, which found that 50% of new prescriptions are still for people without the necessary previous opioid exposure.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid with a strength 100 times that of morphine. Previous exposure to an opioid is considered an important safety requirement for patients about to use fentanyl.

Normally, a transdermal patch delivers fentanyl continuously over 3 days. Originally available in 25-, 50-, 75- and 100-μg/h patches, a 12-μg/h patch was introduced in 2006, mainly for dose adjustment rather than initial use.

The 25-µg/h fentanyl patch is recommended for people who have already used an opioid equivalent to 60 mg of morphine a day for a week or more.

The adverse effects of fentanyl are potentially very serious. They include central nervous system depression, dangerously low blood pressure and heart rate, difficulty breathing and death.

From 1996-2015, 284 deaths linked with fentanyl patches were reported in Canada, many of them in the early stages of use.

The rise in both fentanyl use and adverse events related to it prompted Dr. Shawn Bugden, of the University of Manitoba in Canada, and coauthors to look at safety issues surrounding the patch.

They wanted to evaluate how the various warnings and safety bulletins regarding fentanyl prescription have impacted fentanyl-related risk and to assess the level of risk in the Manitoba population.