A new class of drug that attacks cancer indirectly – by destabilizing proteins that cancer cells need to survive and multiply – shows promise in fighting prostate cancers that have become resistant to treatment and have started spreading to other parts of the body.

The researchers believe their findings reveal the new drugs – shown here working against prostate cancer cells – could be used to treat men with prostate cancers that have become resistant to standard treatment.

Image credit: Prof. Johann de Bono/ICR

Research in mice shows that the new drugs – called Hsp90 inhibitors – target and disable a mechanism that helps prostate cancer cells evade the effect of standard treatment.

The study – led by The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, United Kingdom, and published in the journal Cancer Research – reveals important insights into the role of Hsp90 and similar proteins in drug-resistant prostate cancers, suggesting new cancer treatments may arise from discovering ways to block them.

The findings suggest the new drugs may benefit men with prostate cancer who have run out of treatment options.

Prof. Paul Workman, chief executive of the ICR and co-leader of the study, says they call the new drugs “network drugs” because they target a network of signals that cancer cells hijack, rather than just one pathway. He adds:

“These drugs can hit cancer harder than those targeting only one protein and look promising for preventing or overcoming drug resistance.”

Prostate cancer cells need male hormones called androgens to feed their growth and spread. Blocking androgen receptors can be an effective treatment that cuts off their supply.