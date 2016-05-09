A new study of the effects of a new antibody treatment suggests it may offer a long-term solution for the control of HIV.

Share on Pinterest The results of the trial suggest that the antibody therapy not only exerts pressure on blood levels of the virus and stops it infecting new immune cells, but it may also shorten the survival of infected cells.

There is no doubt that antiretroviral therapy (ART) for HIV has transformed what used to be a death sentence into a chronic condition, allowing infected people to live decades longer.

But ART has its drawbacks, not only in terms of physical side effects such as decreased bone density and kidney problems, but also in that stopping treatment or just missing a few doses causes the virus to resurge.

The new study, published in the journal Science, concerns a different and potentially superior approach, in the form of a lasting immunotherapy that triggers an infected person’s immune system to make antibodies against HIV and clear it from the body.

Dr. Till Schoofs, one of the study’s first authors, and a researcher in molecular immunology at Rockefeller University in New York, NY, says:

“This study provides evidence that a single dose of an antibody stimulates patients’ immune response, enabling them to make new or better antibodies against the virus.”

Last year, the team reported that the same treatment, based on a molecule called 3BNC117, can greatly reduce the amount of virus present in a patient’s blood.