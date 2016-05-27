New research concludes that a diet mimicking the effects of fasting should be further investigated as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune diseases. It reduced symptoms in mice, and even reversed them in some animals. Early results of a pilot trial in human patients also suggest the fasting-mimicking diet is safe, feasible, and potentially effective. Share on Pinterest The study found a fasting-mimicking diet reduced symptoms in mouse models of MS – even reversing them in 20 percent of animals – and suggests it holds promise for use in human patients. The research, led by the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, is published in the journal Cell Reports. Senior investigator and professor Valter Longo, who directs the Longevity Institute at USC’s Davis School of Gerontology, says they found the fasting-mimicking diet (FMD) triggers a cellular death-and-life process that appears critical for bodily repair. He explains: “During the fasting-mimicking diet, cortisone is produced and that initiates a killing of autoimmune cells. This process also leads to the production of new healthy cells.” Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease where the immune system gradually disrupts the blood-brain barrier and attacks the myelin sheath of proteins and fats that insulates nerve fibers in the spinal cord and brain. As the unpredictable disease progresses, the onslaught on the myelin sheath eventually causes the electrical signals carried by the nerves to leak out. This gives rise to symptoms that get worse and worse, ranging from mild numbness in the arms and legs to paralysis and blindness. MS is thought to affect around 2.3 million people worldwide. In the United States, estimates suggest around 350,000 Americans have MS.

‘Complete recovery in 20 percent of mice’ In earlier work, Prof. Longo and his team had tested cycles of a similar FMD to the one in the new study with anti-cancer drugs and found the combination protected healthy cells and weakened cancer cells. In 2015, they reported how an FMD increased lifespan and healthspan of mice and reduced risk factors linked to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes in humans. The results from those earlier studies prompted them to investigate the potential for the FMD to have a similar effect in MS. Prof. Longo says they asked themselves perhaps it could it clear out the bad cells and help generate good ones. The new study is in two parts: tests on mice and a small pilot trial on humans. First, the researchers started with two groups of mice with autoimmune disease. One group was put on a low-calorie and low-protein FMD comprising three cycles of fasting that lasted for 3 days out of every 7. The other group – the controls – were put on a normal diet. The authors note the FMD reduced symptoms in all the mice and “caused complete recovery for 20 percent of the animals.” Further tests revealed the FMD mice had increased levels of corticosterone, a steroid hormone released by the adrenal glands to control metabolism. The FMD mice also had increased levels of immune T cells and reduced levels of inflammation-causing cytokines – proteins that instruct other cells to repair sites of trauma, infection, or other pain. And last – but not least – the researchers found the FMD mice showed signs of regeneration of myelin that had been damaged by the autoimmunity.