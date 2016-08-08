Asthma is a burdensome disease of the lungs that causes wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing. But for the estimated 39.5 million people in the United States who have been affected by this disease, hope may come in pill form.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), of the 39.5 million people affected by asthma, 10.5 million are children .

Though it can be controlled by taking medicine and avoiding triggers, asthma is a long-term condition that can affect many people throughout their lifetime.

Now, new research – funded by Novartis Pharmaceuticals, the United Kingdom National Institute for Health Research, and the European Union Airway Disease Predicting Outcomes through Patient Specific Computational Modelling (AirPROM) program – shows that the first new asthma pill in almost 20 years shows promise in significantly reducing the severity of asthma.

The research was led by Prof. Chris Brightling, from the University of Leicester in the U.K., who says the pill “could be a game changer for future treatment of asthma.”

The results are published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.

In total, 61 people took part in the study, and they were divided into two groups. One group was given 225 milligrams of the drug – called Fevipiprant – twice a day for 12 weeks. Meanwhile, the other group was given a placebo pill.

Both Fevipiprant and the placebo were taken in addition to the medications the participants were already taking.