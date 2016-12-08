A drug initially designed to treat diabetes may be a breakthrough treatment for Parkinson’s disease. After decades of disappointment, could MSDC-0160 be the drug researchers have been searching for?

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive condition that strikes the central nervous system.

Causing a range of motor symptoms, it develops gradually, starting with a subtle tremor.

An estimated 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s every year, and over 10 million people worldwide are living with the disease.

Due to society’s steadily increasing in lifespan, this figure is likely to increase over the coming years.

Despite billions of dollars of research, there is still no cure for Parkinson’s. A drug designed in the 70s – levodopa – is still in use, but its benefits are limited, and the side effects are troubling.

Currently, the only available drugs tackle the symptoms of Parkinson’s; none make a dent on the processes that underpin the disease’s progression.

Against this somber backdrop, any news of a potential breakthrough drug is likely to turn heads.

Research, published today in the journal Science Translational Medicine, provides such a glimmer of light. A drug, initially designed to treat diabetes, appears to tackle the underlying causes of Parkinson’s. If this turns out to be the case, it will be the first of its kind and has the potential to change millions of lives.