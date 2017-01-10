A new study links higher blood levels of a brain protein called tau to longer periods of recovery for athletes. The researchers suggest that tau may serve as a marker to help assess athletes’ readiness to return to play.

The researchers suggest that adding measures of blood tau to current clinical assessments might help us make better return-to-play decisions and prevent players resuming contact sports while their brains are still healing.

The researchers – including members from the University of Rochester School Medical Center (URMC) in New York – report their findings in the journal Neurology.

A concussion is a form of traumatic brain injury (TBI) that results either directly from a blow or jolt to the head, or indirectly from a strike to the body that results in the head and brain moving back and forth rapidly.

As the sudden movement shakes the brain inside the skull, it can stretch or damage brain cells and disrupt brain chemistry.

Clinicians often describe concussion as a mild form of TBI because it is not typically life-threatening. However, the effects can be serious.

Jeffrey Bazarian, professor of Emergency Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at URMC, and colleagues explain that although 3.8 million sport-related concussions occur every year in the United States, there are currently no biomarkers for predicting recovery and an athlete’s ability to return to play.

If athletes return to play too soon and before the brain has healed, they run the risk of long-term physical and cognitive problems – especially if they suffer another concussion.

At present, doctors and trainers assess return to play based on symptoms the athletes themselves report, together with their performance in memory and attention tests.