Children born to mothers who have active genital herpes during pregnancy may be at twice the risk of developing autism spectrum disorder, new research suggests.

Lead author Milada Mahic, of the Center for Infection and Immunity and the Norwegian Institute of Public Health in Norway, and colleagues report their findings in the journal mSphere.

Genital herpes is a common sexually transmitted infection primarily caused by herpes simplex virus 2 (HSV-2).

Around 417 million people worldwide have genital herpes caused by HSV-2, with around 10-20 percent of cases occurring in people who have received a prior diagnosis of the condition.

HSV-2 infection is much more common among women than men; around 20.3 percent of women aged 14-49 years in the United States are infected with HSV-2, compared with 10.6 percent of men.

According to Mahic and team, following an initial HSV-2 infection, the virus can lay dormant in nerve cells. At any time, HSV-2 can become active and cause flare-ups. As the body acquires immunity to the virus, the frequency of flare-ups may reduce over time.

Recent studies have suggested a link between immune responses to infections during pregnancy and increased risk of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in offspring.

Mahic and colleagues believe their study supports such findings, after finding that a mother’s immune response to HSV-2 was associated with their child’s risk of ASD.