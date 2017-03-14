Preterm birth causes a significant number of infant deaths both in the United States and worldwide. A new study investigates the accuracy of two methods for predicting preterm birth in first-time mothers.

Premature birth is thought to be the leading cause of neonatal death worldwide.

Preterm birth – defined as the birth of a baby before reaching the usual 37 weeks of pregnancy – affects 1 in 10 deliveries in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Worldwide, approximately 15 million children are born prematurely every year, and preterm births are the number one cause of death among children younger than 5 years old.

Healthcare professionals can predict the probability of a spontaneous birth based on the mother’s previous pregnancies, but prediction for women who have not been pregnant before is difficult.

However, some previous studies have suggested that a routine ultrasound examination of the cervix may help to anticipate preterm births.

The cervix is the outer, lower part of the uterus that dilates and becomes more narrow during labor, and the previous research has shown that a shorter cervix could predict a premature birth.

Additionally, some researchers have proposed that levels of fetal fibronectin – a protein that “glues” the amniotic sac to the inside of the uterus – may also help to predict premature births.