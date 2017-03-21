A peptide derived from spider venom could be key to preventing brain damage caused by stroke, according to the results of a new study.

A peptide in the venom of the funnel web spider could protect against brain injury caused by stroke, say researchers.

Image credit: David McClenaghan, CSIRO



Researchers found that the peptide Hi1a – present in the venom of the Australian funnel web spider – blocks ion channels in the brain that play a role in stroke-induced brain damage.

Study leader Prof. Glenn King, of the Institute for Molecular Bioscience at the University of Queensland in Australia, and colleagues recently published their findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke each year. Of these, 610,000 are first-time strokes.

Stroke is a leading cause of disability in the U.S., with more than half of stroke survivors aged 65 and older experiencing reduced mobility as a result.

Paralysis or weakness on one side of the body is a common occurrence following stroke, as are problems with speech and behavioral changes. This is due to the brain injury caused by stroke.

At present, there are no drugs that can prevent such brain damage, but Prof. King and colleagues say that Hi1a could be a feasible candidate.