A major challenge in the development of an HIV vaccine is the fact that the virus is continually evolving, and it is very difficult to predict which direction it will take. Now, a new study shows how ideas from two disparate fields – stock price prediction and particle diffusion in liquids – can help. Inspired by the financial model, the researchers develop a diffusion-based tool that accurately predicted how an HIV surface protein evolved in a patient population over 30 years.

The research is the work of a team from the Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and is published in the journal PLOS Biology.

HIV spreads through the exchange of certain body fluids such as blood, semen, and vaginal secretions. It can also spread through breast milk. Once it enters the body, HIV attacks the immune system, targeting T cells in particular.

If untreated, HIV carries on destroying T cells, gradually weakening the body’s ability to defend itself against infection and disease. Eventually, it progresses to an advanced stage of infection known as AIDS.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), HIV has infected more than 70 million and claimed the lives of around 35 million people worldwide.

Since the start of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, more than 1.2 million people have been diagnosed with the disease in the United States.

There is currently no effective cure or vaccine for HIV or AIDS, but with proper medical care in the form of antiretroviral therapy, the infection can be controlled.

A person diagnosed with HIV today who receives proper medical care before the disease has advanced too far can expect to live nearly as long and productive a life as a person who does not have the virus.