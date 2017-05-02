What blood group are you? According to a new study, the answer to this question may affect your heart health.

Researchers have found that people with non-O blood types may have greater heart attack risk.

Researchers have found that people with A, B, and AB blood types may be at greater risk of cardiovascular events – particularly heart attack – than individuals with O blood types.

Lead study author Tessa Kole, of the University Medical Centre Groningen in the Netherlands, and colleagues say that their findings suggest that healthcare professionals should consider a person’s blood group when assessing their cardiovascular risk.

The researchers recently presented their results at Heart Failure 2017, the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology, held in Paris, France.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that around 735,000 people in the United States have a heart attack, or myocardial infarction, each year.

There are some risk factors for heart attack that can be addressed, such as a poor diet, lack of exercise, and smoking.

However, some heart attack risk factors cannot be changed, such as age, gender, and a family history of heart disease. The new study suggests that blood type should be added to the list.