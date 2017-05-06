Breaking research from Keele University in the United Kingdom demonstrates that the act of swearing out loud can significantly increase physical strength. If you are prone to blue outbursts, these results might help you to muster an excuse to give offended bystanders.

Alongside breathing and paying tax, swearing is a universal part of the human experience. Whether you never swear at all or make a regular habit of it, swear words are all around us.

From giggling schoolchildren through to grumpy grandparents, swearing is rife. It has been documented in virtually every culture on earth, meaning that there must be more to swearing than meets the eye.

Although swearing is little more than an amusing aside to most people, it has been shown to have medical importance; it appears as part of a range of conditions.

For instance, excessive swearing can occur with traumatic brain injury and depression in the elderly. It is also associated with dementia and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). Most famously, perhaps, the use of swear words and other taboo phrases is a common component of Tourette syndrome.

For these reasons and more, many researchers take an interest in swearing and its potential physiological effects. As an example, a study published in 2009 found that swearing increased participants’ ability to tolerate pain . Another study from 2011 found that swearing could increase people’s ability to tolerate cold.

Why should this be so? The main theory is that, by swearing, we trigger our “fight or flight” response, which, in turn, reduces sensations of pain.