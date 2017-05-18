Consuming at least 2 ounces of tree nuts every week may significantly reduce the risk of cancer recurrence for patients who have been treated for stage III colon cancer, and it could more than halve their risk of death.

This is the conclusion of a new study due to be presented at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is being held in Chicago, IL, next month.

According to the American Cancer Society, there will be around 95,520 new cases of colon cancer diagnosed in the United States this year.

For patients with stage III colon cancer, whereby the cancer has spread to nearby lymph nodes or tissues, 5-year survival rates range from around 53 to 89 percent.

The new study, however, suggests that regular consumption of tree nuts may lower the likelihood of cancer recurrence following treatment for stage III colon cancer and improve patient survival.

Cashew nuts, hazelnuts, walnuts, almonds, and pecans are all tree nuts, and a number of studies have documented their potential health benefits.

One study published in 2014, for example, associated tree nut intake with reduced risk of obesity and metabolic syndrome, while other research has associated tree nut consumption with better heart health.

For this latest study, lead author Dr. Temidayo Fadelu, of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA, and colleagues set out to investigate whether overall nut intake or tree nut consumption alone might benefit patients with colon cancer.