People have been shown to eat more and rate the food as more enjoyable if they eat with others. A new study finds that this effect still holds true if the other ‘person’ is just their reflection in a mirror.

A new study demonstrates that dining with a mirror might make it more enjoyable.

Humans are social animals, and, as such, we are influenced by the presence of others. Some of these interactions have been studied in more detail than others.

A study published this week in the journal Physiology & Behavior investigates a type of social influence that is not yet particularly well understood.

When eating with family and friends, we tend to enjoy our food more and eat more of it. This is referred to as “social facilitation of eating.”

A team of researchers from Nagoya University in Japan set out to tease this interaction apart and try to understand whether or not it can be manipulated.

Although the effect might seem rather unimportant in the global scheme of science, the findings could have positive implications for the loneliest members of our society.

Many people, particularly older adults, eat alone. As corresponding author Nobuyuki Kawai explains, “Studies have shown that, for older adults, enjoying food is associated with quality of life, and frequently eating alone is associated with depression and loss of appetite.”

Therefore, simple interventions that could improve people’s enjoyment of food might impact their quality of life significantly.