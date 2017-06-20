Research, published this week in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, offers hope for people with Huntington’s disease. Gene editing could be the key to an eventual cure. Share on Pinterest Gene editing advancements could produce a future cure for Huntington’s disease. Huntington’s disease, an inherited condition, causes the progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the brain. It affects an estimated 3 to 7 people of European ancestry per 100,000. Symptoms progress slowly, normally starting in an individual’s 30s or 40s; they include movement problems, such as jerking or writhing motions, and abnormal eye movements. There are also cognitive symptoms, including problems organizing and focusing, and a lack of impulse control. The degeneration of brain tissue in Huntington’s can also produce psychiatric effects, such as depression, insomnia, and social withdrawal. Huntington’s disease is an autosomal dominant disorder, meaning it is caused by the inheritance of just one copy of a defective gene, rather than a pair. The gene in question is HTT, which codes for a protein called huntingtin. Although the exact role of huntingtin is not known, it is presumed to be important for the function and development of neurons.

Gene editing and Huntington’s disease Currently, there is no cure for Huntington’s disease. Available treatments only help the patient manage symptoms, addressing the cognitive, movement, and psychiatric symptoms separately. Research into specific treatments that might attack the root cause of Huntington’s has not yet come up trumps. Recently, a team from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA, set out to disrupt the mutant HTT gene (mHTT) in a mouse model of Huntington’s. They were led by senior author Dr. Xiao-Jiang Li, professor of human genetics at the university. They used a Huntington’s mouse model that has a human mHTT gene that replaces one of its normal HTT genes. Around the age of 9 months, motor problems are observed, alongside a buildup of mutant huntingtin protein in the brain. In an attempt to treat the condition, the team used CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing; this is a process by which precise, targeted changes can be made to the DNA within living cells. They injected viral vectors carrying CRISPR/Cas9 into the striatum region of the mice’s brains at the 9-month-mark. The striatum is an important part of the movement system. Three weeks after the gene therapy, a “dramatic decrease” in mutant huntingtin was measured. There were also improvements in grip strength, balance, and motor control. However, it is worth noting that the mice did not recover to a level where they performed as well as the control mice. The scientists were surprised by the nerve cell’s ability to heal themselves once the mutant protein had been removed.