Former research has suggested that having an older father may put children at risk of serious health conditions, but a new study shows that sons of older dads may also have some intellectual and educational advantages.

Previous studies have shown that advanced paternal age at the time of conception puts the offspring at risk of several neuropsychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

But new research suggests that there are also considerable advantages to having an older dad.

Researchers from King’s College London in the United Kingdom, in collaboration with scientists from the Seaver Autism Center for Research and Treatment at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, NY, set out to examine the effects of paternal age on certain psychological traits of the sons.

The researchers put together a so-called geek index, comprising three main characteristics: high intelligence, strong focus on intellectual interests, and “social aloofness.”

Although these traits are widely spread across the population, the authors note, ethnographic literature groups them under the umbrella-term “geek.”

The researchers hypothesized that “geekiness” would correlate with “educational success,” and that having an older father would bring such an advantage.