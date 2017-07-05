A study published this week in Mayo Clinic Proceedings confirms that Parkinson’s disease can, perhaps surprisingly, increase the risk of melanoma. The researchers also show that the link is a two-way relationship, with melanoma also suspected to increase the risk of Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition that affects around 1 million people in the United States. At first glance, it seems entirely removed from cancer.

However, melanoma – a type of skin cancer with more than 80,000 new diagnoses each year in the U.S. – seems to be entwined with the condition.

Studies carried out over recent decades have clearly demonstrated this interaction. For instance, a study published in JAMA Neurology in 2010 concluded that, “Melanoma prevalence appears to be higher in patients with PD [Parkinson’s disease] than in the general population. […] the study supports increased melanoma screening in patients with PD.”

Similarly, a paper published in Translational Neurodegeneration in 2015 came to a similar conclusion, stating, “An association between PD and melanoma was confirmed. Most of the evidences were of high quality, and the conclusion was robust.”

Although the link seems clear, there has been debate regarding the reasons for this interaction. Some researchers have theorized that a frequently used Parkinson’s drug called levodopa might be the reason for the increase in melanoma incidence in people with the neurodegenerative condition.

In fact, the first research to point the finger at levodopa was an article called “Multiple primary melanoma following administration of levodopa,” which was published in the journal Archives of Pathology in June 1972.

Recently, researchers from the Mayo Clinic set out to investigate the relationship between Parkinson’s disease and melanoma in more detail. Firstly, they wanted to understand whether or not levodopa was, in fact, the pivotal factor. They also wanted to work out whether the interaction could go both ways.