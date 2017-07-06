Sleeplessness may cause a variety of health problems, some of which include cognitive dysfunction and diabetes. New research suggests that Alzheimer’s disease is yet another condition that may be caused by sleep disorders.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have linked sleep disorders to increased risk of Alzheimer’s.

Insufficient sleep is a major public health issue, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) caution . The CDC also estimate that between 50 and 70 million people in the United States have a “sleep or wakefulness disorder,” and they warn of the wide range of health problems that such disorders can trigger.

In addition to more intuitive negative health outcomes, such as poor quality of life and low productivity, sleeplessness puts people at risk of diabetes, depression, high blood pressure, and obesity, as well as cancer and premature death.

Recent research has added another condition to the list: Alzheimer’s disease. A study published last year shows how sleeplessness can interfere with the brain’s “glymphatic system,” which is a cleaning procedure that takes place during sleep, when cerebrospinal fluid flushes away unnecessary proteins and waste from the spaces between neurons.

Now, new research published in Neurology reveals a link between sleep disturbances and biological markers for Alzheimer’s disease.

Co-author Barbara B. Bendlin, Ph.D., of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, explains the motivation for the study, saying, “Previous evidence has shown that sleep may influence the development or progression of Alzheimer’s disease in various ways.”

“For example, disrupted sleep or lack of sleep may lead to amyloid plaque buildup because the brain’s clearance system kicks into action during sleep. Our study looked not only for amyloid but for other biological markers in the spinal fluid as well.”