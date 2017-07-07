Adding selective internal radiation therapy to standard first-line mFOLFOX6 chemotherapy in patients with liver-only or liver-dominant metastatic colorectal cancer led to notable increases in median overall survival for patients with right-sided primary tumors, new research reveals.

The post-hoc analysis of the SIRFLOX and FOXFIRE Global studies, presented as a late breaker at the ESMO 19th World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer – held in Barcelona, Spain – did not show survival advantages for left-sided primary tumors.

“Our findings do require further validation and subject to this, may support considering earlier use of selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients with liver-only or liver-dominant metastases from right-sided primary tumors,” said presenter Prof. Guy van Hazel, from the University of Western Australia in Perth.

“These findings are good news for patients with right-sided tumors, who have a much worse prognosis and fewer treatment options than patients with left-sided tumors,” he added.

The location of the primary tumor in mCRC has been emerging as a major prognostic factor and predictor of response to treatment.