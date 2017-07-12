A new study indicates that exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals present in house dust may disrupt metabolic health and trigger an increase in body fat, particularly for children.

Researchers from Duke University in Durham, NC, exposed mouse-derived precursor fat cells to small amounts of house dust containing endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs). This caused the fat cells to mature and acquire more fat, or triglycerides.

Study co-author Heather M. Stapleton, of the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University, and colleagues reported their findings today in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

EDCs are man-made or naturally occurring chemicals that can interfere with hormone production and functioning. They are found in an array of products that we come across every day, including pesticides, cosmetics, food packaging, and household cleaning products.

Bisphenol A, phthalates, and flame retardants are among the most common EDCs that we are exposed to.

Studies have shown that exposure to EDCs can raise the risk of serious health conditions, including cancer, infertility, and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Exposure to EDCs in utero has also been linked to an increased risk of weight gain and obesity in childhood.

With this in association in mind, Stapleton and colleagues sought to investigate whether exposure to house dust – which is known to harbor EDCs – affects the growth of fat cells, or adipocytes.