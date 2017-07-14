A study conducted on a very large population sample from four different countries suggests that people with long working hours are at increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation. Share on Pinterest Working long hours each week may increase a person’s risk of developing A-fib, research shows. Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is a heart condition characterized by a fast, irregular heart rate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that between 2.7 and 6.1 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with A-fib. While there are no statistics available for the global incidence of this heart condition, studies predict that the number of A-fib patients worldwide is on the rise. The CDC have identified a series of risk factors for A-fib, which include old age, hypertension, diabetes, and heavy drinking. New research led by Prof. Mika Kivimaki, from the Department of Epidemiology at University College London in the United Kingdom, has identified another risk factor: working long hours. The findings are published in the European Heart Journal.

Large population sample The study was undertaken by Prof. Kivimaki in collaboration with other researchers belonging to the Individual-Participant-Data Meta-analysis in Working Populations Consortium, which brings together specialists from a number of European countries. They collected and examined data from 85, 494 participants from Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the U.K., all of whom were recruited for studies in their countries between 1991 and 2004. “The great strength of our study was its size, with nearly 85,000 participants, which makes it large by the standard of any study in this field,” says Prof. Kivimaki. The researchers established five categories for working hours: under 35 hours per week, 35 to 40 hours each week (the standard commitment for full-time employees), 41 to 48 hours per week, 49 to 54 hours every week, and 55 hours or more. Of the total number of participants, 4,484 people qualified as working for at least 55 hours every week.