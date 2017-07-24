New research suggests that social interaction may have a positive effect on a person’s chance of survival after being treated for cancer. Share on Pinterest A new study suggests that social interaction could make chemotherapy more effective. Although cancer remains one of the leading causes of death both in the United States and across the globe, cancer survival rates have improved significantly in recent years. Little is known, however, about social interaction and whether it has any bearing on the effectiveness of common cancer therapies, such as chemotherapy. This is why a team of researchers from the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), in collaboration with the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, set out to examine the impact of social interaction during chemotherapy on the patients’ survival rates. The new research was published in the journal Network Science. First author Jeff Lienert, of the NHGRI’s Social and Behavioral Research Branch, led the study, which examined whether patients’ 5-year chances of survival were affected by interacting with peers who also underwent chemotherapy and survived.

Studying social interaction in chemotherapy Lienert and colleagues accessed the medical records of 4,691 cancer patients who were undergoing chemotherapy treatment in medical facilities in Oxfordshire, U.K. The patients were around 60 years old on average, and 44 percent of them were male. The researchers were interested in investigating “co-presence in a chemotherapy ward,” so they created a network of patients that could co-inhabit in such a ward. Lienert and team considered the total amount of time that the patients spent in each other’s company. To determine social influence, the scientists weighted the co-presence of “immediate neighbors,” while also considering their 5-year mortality rate. Lienert explains the methodology of the study, saying, “We had information on when patients checked in and out of the chemotherapy ward, a small intimate space where people could see and interact for a long period of time.” “We used ‘time spent getting chemotherapy in a room with others’ as a proxy for social connection,” Lienert adds.