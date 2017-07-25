Depression has been shown to alter the structure of the brain’s white matter, which contains the circuitry that allows brain cells to communicate with each other, and which underpins brain function.

So concludes a major study from the University of Edinburgh and the University of Glasgow, both in the United Kingdom, that used cutting-edge imaging technology to map the structure of white matter in the brains of more than 3,000 people.

In the journal Scientific Reports, the researchers describe how they found that white matter integrity – that is, a measure of the quality of the brain’s white matter – was reduced in participants who reported symptoms of depression, compared with unaffected participants.

They suggest that the findings should help us to better understand the biology of depression and improve its diagnosis and treatment.

Previous studies have linked disruption in white matter to problems with thinking and emotion processing.

Depression is not the same as the mood changes and short-lived emotional reactions that we have to everyday challenges. It is a common illness that can endure, cause great suffering, and damage people’s lives at school, at work, and at home.