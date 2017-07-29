A stressful childhood lined with destabilizing experiences – such as having divorced parents, being exposed to crime, or moving house frequently – leads to habits that could predict adult obesity, a new study finds. Share on Pinterest An unstable childhood could lead to harmful eating habits in adulthood, new research suggests. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), obesity is a serious issue in the United States, impacting over one third of the adult population. The CDC also estimate that the yearly healthcare expenses of individuals living with obesity are more than $1,400 higher than those of people with a normal weight. Previous research has convincingly linked adult obesity with low socioeconomic status both in childhood and later in life. Now, a recent study from Florida State University in Tallahassee, in collaboration with the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, goes beyond that. Dr. Jon K. Maner, from the Department of Psychology at Florida State University, and his colleagues have looked at how other destabilizing events from a person’s childhood – such as exposure to divorce, crime, and other types of social and environmental instability – could lead to a lifestyle that promotes obesity. Their findings were recently published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Stable versus unstable childhoods The researchers used “ Life History Theory ” (LHT), an analytical framework that, in a behavioral science context, places the amount of stability experienced in a person’s childhood at the root of their lifestyle and life choices, or “life-history strategies.” LHT signals two kinds of life-history strategies: faster life-history strategies and slower life-history strategies. Faster life-history strategies are marked by the search for immediate gratification, such as having more sexual partners in early life, having more children earlier, and exhibiting a generally impulsive behavior. According to LHT, people with faster life-history strategies are likely to have had unstable childhoods, in which they were exposed to privations of one kind or another. This is why, later in life, they are prone to favor “living in the moment,” without adequately planning for the future. “Experiencing an unpredictable environment in childhood sensitizes people to the idea that it’s difficult to plan for the future because if you don’t know what’s around the next corner, you live for the now. They end up focusing on short-term rather than long-term goals and they’re not good at delaying gratification.” Dr. Jon K. Maner At the opposite side of the spectrum, people with slower life-history strategies are likely to have had very stable and well-structured childhoods, which led them to expect a stable future. Slower life-history strategies are focused on long-term outcome behaviors characterized by more cautious deliberation.