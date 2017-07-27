We all get anxious from time to time, but what happens in the brain when this dreaded feeling looms? New research helps to answer this question.

In a study of monkeys, Ilya Monosov, Ph.D., of the Departments of Neuroscience and Biomedical Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, MO, discovered specific cells in the brain that are activated in response to anxiety.

The researcher recently published his findings in the journal Nature Communications.

In simple terms, anxiety is defined as feelings of worry, nervousness, or fear about an event or situation that could yield an unpleasant outcome, such as a job interview or an exam.

While these feelings may quickly subside for some people, others may develop anxiety disorders, wherein anxiety persists or worsens over time.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders affect around 40 million adults in the United States.

Dr. Monosov believes that his new study may open the door to new treatments for anxiety disorders, after identifying a group of brain cells that play a role in anxious feelings.