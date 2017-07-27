Being diagnosed with prostate cancer may trigger a range of feelings, including fear, anxiety, depression, and disbelief. While everyone finds their own way to cope with a diagnosis, prostate cancer blogs may help you to feel as though you are not alone. We have selected the best prostate cancer blogs. Share on Pinterest Prostate cancer blogs often feature personal stories from other people with prostate cancer and information from experts on the disease. Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancer types in men, with around 161,360 new cases in the United States each year, according to the American Cancer Society. Around 1 in 7 men will receive a diagnosis of prostate cancer in their lifetime. Although around 26,730 yearly deaths occur from prostate cancer among U.S. men, most men who are diagnosed with the condition do not die from the disease; more than 2.9 million U.S. men who have received a prostate cancer diagnosis “at some point are still alive today.” Healthcare providers will help you to determine the most effective course of care for your condition. However, prostate cancer blogs can help you to connect with people who understand what you are going through. Medical News Today have located the 10 best prostate cancer blogs that provide guidance, information on what to expect, and support.