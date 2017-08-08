Some brain disorders are much more common in women than men, but why? A new study may help to shed light on this sex difference, after finding that many brain regions are much more active in women.

Using a functional neuroimaging technique on more than 26,000 adults, researchers found that women have higher activity in numerous brain regions, including those associated with impulse control, anxiety, and mood.

Lead study author Dr. Daniel G. Amen, of Amen Clinics, Inc. in Newport Beach, CA, and colleagues recently published their findings in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

When it comes to brain-related disorders, men and women are often disproportionately affected. Foe example, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, around 5.5 million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Of these individuals, around two thirds are women.

Studies have also found that women are almost twice as likely as men to develop depression over the course of a lifetime.

Many developmental disorders – such as autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) – however, are more common in males. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), autism is around 4.5 times more common in boys than girls.

But what are the reasons behind these sex disparities? According to Dr. Amen and team, it may be down to differences in brain activity.