Could Alzheimer’s disease be caused by low levels of serotonin, the brain chemical known to affect mood and sleep? New research investigates.

A new study suggests that serotonin, which is the brain chemical commonly known as the 'happiness hormone,' may be key in driving Alzheimer's disease.

It is not yet known what causes Alzheimer’s disease, but researchers are hard at work trying to unravel the neurological, molecular, and genetic underpinnings of the disease.

One of the hypotheses put forth so far has been that the neurotransmitter serotonin plays a key role. In recent years, studies have accumulated evidence that people with Alzheimer’s disease have less of this brain chemical, which is known to regulate mood, sleep, appetite, and sexual function, among other things.

Additionally, other studies have shown that a loss of the brain’s monoaminergic neurons – which are those that modulate serotonin, among other neurotransmitters – is associated with an excessive buildup of amyloid plaque in the brain. This clumpy protein is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

However, it is not known whether or not low serotonin levels are the cause or the effect of Alzheimer’s disease.

New research carried out by scientists from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD, confirms that the neurotransmitter serotonin does play a key role in Alzheimer’s disease, and it suggests that the brain chemical may drive the illness rather than simply being its byproduct.

Gwenn Smith, Ph.D., a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, is the study’s first and corresponding author. Her and her team’s findings were published in the journal Neurobiology of Disease.