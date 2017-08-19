A new study suggests that our brand preferences may impact our romantic relationships. If a dominant partner continually imposes their brand choices on us, this might wear down the relationship in the long run, researchers say.

Share on Pinterest Brand choice incompatibility could negatively impact couple life, new research suggests.

The conversation around romantic compatibility is long and ongoing. All people have different reasons behind their choice of partners, and scientists explain that perceived compatibility is often related to genetic similarities , although new research covered on Medical News Today suggests that these trends may now be shifting.

Studies have found that relationships can be variously affected by partners’ ability and willingness to share chores , or by whether or not they like doing the same things in their spare time.

A new study led by Prof. Gavan Fitzsimons, from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University in Durham, NC, now suggests that something as apparently insignificant as a partner’s brand preferences could sway relationship satisfaction.

“People think compatibility in relationships comes from having similar backgrounds, religion, or education. But we find those things don’t explain how happy you are in life nearly as much as this notion of brand compatibility,” says Dr. Fitzsimons.

The researchers’ findings were reported in the Journal of Consumer Research.