With diabetes reaching epidemic proportions, the search is on for innovative ways to reduce the burden. Breaking research finds hope in the most surprising of places – chocolate. Today, there are an estimated 29 million Americans living with diabetes, with the vast majority of cases being type 2 diabetes. Globally, by 2035, there could be 592 million people with diabetes. This is no small problem. Share on Pinterest Cocoa powder antioxidants may help slow diabetes’ progression. Beyond those Americans who already have a diabetes diagnosis, a further 86 million adults – more than 1 in 3 Americans – have prediabetes, a precursor to the disease. Without intervention (diet and exercise), diabetes is likely to be the next step for these individuals, often within 5 years. Diabetes is costly in human terms, of course, but it is also a huge financial drain; in 2012, diabetes and its complications accounted for $245 billion in total medical costs and lost work and wages, up from $174 billion just 5 years earlier. The statistics are overwhelming. Although type 2 diabetes is largely preventable through lifestyle choices, at this point in time, more needs to be done to stem the flow and turn the tide. Finding potential medical interventions for people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes is more pressing than ever. Research, recently published in The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, investigates whether a compound found in cocoa could be useful in the fight.

Diabetes, insulin, and beta cells At the root of diabetes is the hormone insulin, which is produced, stored, and released by beta cells in the pancreas. Insulin is responsible for controlling and regulating levels of sugar in the blood; it ensures that blood sugar levels never gets so high that they damage blood vessels and organs, or so low that the body cannot function. People with type 2 diabetes are less sensitive to insulin. This means that the body needs to produce more insulin to achieve the desired regulatory effect. On top of this reduction in sensitivity to insulin, studies have shown that beta cells’ ability to produce and secrete insulin is also hampered; this appears to be due to increased rates of cell death among beta cells. So, not only is the body less reactive to insulin, the cells responsible for creating insulin are reduced in number, further adding to the progression of type 2 diabetes. Researchers from Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo, UT, and Virginia Tech in Blacksburg are currently looking at ways of bolstering beta cell performance and potentially delaying or preventing the onset of type 2 diabetes. Earlier research has shown that beta cells are particularly sensitive to oxidative stress (free radicals); for this reason, the researchers decided to investigate flavanol compounds in cocoa, which are known to have antioxidant powers.