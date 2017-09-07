Men are often reluctant to seek health-related help, according to the age-old stereotype. And whether that long-standing typecast is true or false, blogs are promoting male healthcare measures that are a must-read if you are determined to reach your ultimate health and fitness goals. Share on Pinterest Men’s health blogs can be useful sources of advice on fitness and diet-related issues as well as preventative measures against disease. Some health complications, including erectile dysfunction and prostate cancer, are unique to men, while other health issues are more likely in men than women, such as lung cancer, coronary heart disease, Parkinson’s disease, and HIV infection. In a snapshot of men’s health in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that 12.4 percent of adult males are in fair or poor health, 55.6 percent meet aerobic physical activity guidelines, and 17.8 percent currently smoke cigarettes. Furthermore, 32.6 percent of adult men have high blood pressure, and 34.5 percent are obese. Men’s health blogs can provide advice on anything from nutrition and exercise to managing stress and preventing disease, and they can ultimately help you to make healthier decisions regarding your health and wellness. Medical News Today have selected the 10 best sites in the men’s health blogosphere.